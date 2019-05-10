× Celebrate the start of Traveling Beer Garden Season with free keg tapping at Juneau Park 🍺

MILWAUKEE — The days are longer, the temps are warmer and the grass is greener. Summer is almost here, and with the start of summer comes the start of the Traveling Beer Garden Season around Milwaukee!

On Friday, May 10, Milwaukee County Parks executive director Guy Smith is hosting a keg tapping at Juneau Park to celebrate the Traveling Beer Garden season opening. The keg tapping will begin at 5 p.m. with free beer — while supplies last. Who doesn’t love free beer?

The Traveling Beer Garden features 12 craft beer handles with beers from Sprecher Brewing Company. This season, beer garden visitors can expect live music from local musicians on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Drinking at the Traveling Beer Garden helps support future park projects. The Traveling Beer Gardens will be open 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. On weekends, the Traveling Beer Garden will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Last call is at 9 p.m.

You can learn more about the Traveling Beer Garden HERE.