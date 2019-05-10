Former activist Judy Clark released after nearly 40 years in prison over armored truck robbery

NEW YORK — Judy Clark, a former radical activist who has spent nearly 40 years in jail for her role in a 1981 robbery of a Brink’s armored truck in suburban New York, has been released from prison, her attorney said.

Clark’s family released the following statement.

“While this is a wonderful day for Judy Clark and her family, she recognizes that news of her release may cause upset to the victims’ families and wants to express her ongoing concern for these communities. She plans to live her life outside, as she did inside, in atonement for the harm she caused.”

Now 69, Clark was convicted of murder in the Nyack, New York, robbery that left security guard Peter Paige and Nyack police officers Edward O’Grady and Waverly Brown dead, according to court documents.

She was granted parole in April.