Man spotted standing up in sunroof, driving down Florida highway

BARTOW, Fla. – A 70-year-old Florida man was captured on video standing up through the open sunroof of a white Cadillac, arms outstretched, while driving down the highway.

An off-duty Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy recorded Leonard Olsen Jr., of Lakeland, driving down US-98 and notified the Florida Highway Patrol, according to WTVT.

A trooper pulled Olsen over after he allegedly hit speeds of more than 100 mph, according to WTSP.

When the trooper asked him about reports of a man sitting on the sunroof of a vehicle, Olsen allegedly replied that he didn’t “know about that.”

Olsen then told the trooper that he wanted to turn himself in, according to an arrest report obtained by WTSP. When asked why, he allegedly said that his wife “treats me like a servant and she’s the mistress and I’m tired of this s—.”

He added that he’d rather “go to jail than go back home,” the report says.

After troopers showed him the video, Olsen allegedly admitted that he had the Cadillac in cruise control and that “the car drives itself and has a gigantic computer.”

He told troopers that he thought at the time that it would be a “nice way to praise God for a minute.”

Olsen was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.