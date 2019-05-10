Memorial service held for victims of silicone plant explosion in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A memorial service was held Friday, May 10 for the four victims of the silicone plant explosion.The blast happened Friday night, May 3 at AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan.

One of those that died was rescued from the scene with three others. Three other men were inside the building — their bodies later recovered.

Mac Penman, the general manager of AB Specialty Silicones on Wednesday evening released photos of the victims, identified as: