Memorial service held for victims of silicone plant explosion in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A memorial service was held Friday, May 10 for the four victims of the silicone plant explosion.The blast happened Friday night, May 3 at AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan.
One of those that died was rescued from the scene with three others. Three other men were inside the building — their bodies later recovered.
Mac Penman, the general manager of AB Specialty Silicones on Wednesday evening released photos of the victims, identified as:
- Allen Stevens, 29, of Paddock Lake. Allen was the 2nd Shift Chemical Operator, had spent two years with AB Specialty Silicones, and was an owner of the company.
- Jeff Cummings, 57, of Kenosha. Jeff was the 3rd Shift Production Supervisor, and spent seven years with AB Specialty Silicones.
- Byron Biehn, 53, of Union Grove. Byron was the 2nd Shift Production Supervisor, had been with AB Specialty Silicones for nine years, and was an owner of the company.
- Daniel Nicklas, 24, of Beach Park, IL. Daniel was a Quality Control Chemist, and had been with AB Specialty Silicones for eight months.