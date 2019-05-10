× Milwaukee’s 154th annual Memorial Day Parade honoring U.S. Army on May 27

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for Monday, May 27 at 2 p.m. The parade begins at 4th and Wisconsin downtown, and will head east to the War Memorial Center.

Milwaukee’s 154th annual Memorial Day Parade will be honoring the U.S. Army. The parade will feature color guards, marching units, bands, military vehicles and much more.

A wreath laying POW/MIA ceremony sponsored by the Memorial Day Parade Committee will take place immediately following the parade at the Reflecting Pool on Fitch Plaza.

Since 1865, the Memorial Day Parade has been a Milwaukee tradition. The parade is presented by Volunteers of the General Memorial Day Committee, and is funded entirely on private contributions. Learn more about the Milwaukee Memorial Day Parade HERE.