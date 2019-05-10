× Mukwonago PD: Collision between school bus, minivan sparked by geese crossing road

MUKWONAGO — Mukwonago police say a collision between a school bus and minivan happened because some geese were crossing the street.

Officers were dispatched to the collision at Veterans Way and Fairwinds Blvd. in Mukwonago around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, May 10.

According to Police Chief Jeff Stien, a minivan approached the intersection and slowed to let some geese cross the road. The school bus that was behind the minivan could not stop in time — and rear-ended the mini van.

The bus was full of children and the minivan had a driver and two kids.

One child in the minivan complained of neck pain. One child in the bus bumped her head.