× Pau Gasol undergoes successful surgery, will miss remainder of the playoffs

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Bucks center Pau Gasol underwent successful surgery on Thursday, May 9 to repair a navicular stress fracture in his left foot.

According to the Milwaukee Bucks, the surgery was performed in Green Bay by Dr. Robert Anderson with oversight by Bucks team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network.

Gasol will miss the remainder of the Playoffs and a full recovery is expected in time for training camp.

A six-time All-Star and two-time NBA Champion, Gasol was signed by Milwaukee on March 3.