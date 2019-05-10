393868 02: (File Photo) Fred Rogers, The Host Of The Children's Television Series, "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood," Rests His Arms On A Small Trolley In This Promotional Portrait From The 1980's. "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" Will Broadcast It's Last New Episode August 31, 2001 It Was Announced August 30 In A Statement By Rogers From Nantucket, Ma. Rogers Has Been Broadcasting His Gentle Entertainment To Children For Thirty-Four Years. (Photo By Getty Images)
Pennsylvania plans day of kind acts to honor Mister Rogers
393868 02: (File Photo) Fred Rogers, The Host Of The Children's Television Series, "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood," Rests His Arms On A Small Trolley In This Promotional Portrait From The 1980's. "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" Will Broadcast It's Last New Episode August 31, 2001 It Was Announced August 30 In A Statement By Rogers From Nantucket, Ma. Rogers Has Been Broadcasting His Gentle Entertainment To Children For Thirty-Four Years. (Photo By Getty Images)
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Residents of Fred Rogers’ home state of Pennsylvania will be encouraged to exhibit acts of kindness in honor of the beloved PBS children’s show host.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday said the state’s website will share stories of good deeds and kind gestures May 23 for “1-4-3 Day,” named for Mister Rogers’ favorite number.
Rogers used the number 143 to say “I love you,” as each digit reflects the number of letters in each word in the phrase.
May 23 is the 143rd day of the year.
The Fred Rogers Trail highlights locations in his hometown of Latrobe and in Pittsburgh, where “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was produced. The show aired from 1968 to 2001.
Rogers, an ordained minister, is buried at Latrobe Presbyterian Church. He died in 2003 at age 74.