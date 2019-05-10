× Police: Man shot, injured near 5th and Clarke during argument, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, May 9 near 5th and Clarke. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the 49-year-old male victim stated that he was arguing with another man when that subject retrieved a gun and shot him. The victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The investigation is on-going and MPD is seeking a suspect.