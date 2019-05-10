× Racine PD seek info following shots fired incident near Washington Park Golf Course

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is seeking information from the public following a shots fired incident near Washington Park Golf Course Thursday, May 9.

According to officials, the Racine Police Department responded to the area of the Washington Park Golf Course for shots fired around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday. A search of the area was done, and a handgun was located.

Police say three parties were detained for questioning. The investigation is ongoing, and no one was injured in the incident.

Racine investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses or citizens with information are encouraged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.