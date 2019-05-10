Student brings gun to Dottke High School in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — A high school student in West Allis brought a handgun to school on Friday, May 10.

According to the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District, it happened at James E. Dottke High School on Lapham Street.

Authorities say the student, in full cooperation, turned the weapon over to school officials after a staff member was notified they brought it to the building.

The school district says they take all threats seriously. The student could face a punishment of suspension or expulsion.

The investigation is ongoing with help from the West Allis Police Department and District Attorney’s office.

The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District urges parents to have conversations with their children about telling an adult if they hear of or see things that are cause for concern.