The adventures of Peter Pan and Captain Hook come to life at Todd Wehr Theater

MILWAUKEE -- The adventures of Peter Pan and Captain Hook come to life on stage at the Todd Wehr Theater in Milwaukee. Christina has a first look at "Tinker Bell" the musical.

About Tinker Bell (website)

JOURNEY TO NEVERLAND AS A TWINKLING NEW LIGHT SHINES ON THE ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN, WENDY, THE LOST BOYS, AND CAPTAIN HOOK – ALL FROM THE UNIQUE AND MAGICAL PERSPECTIVE OF THE FEISTY FAIRY, TINKER BELL. WITH ENCHANTING PUPPETRY, ORIGINAL MUSIC, AND A LITTLE FAIRY DUST, YOU’LL SEE THE WORLD OF NEVERLAND AS NEVER SEEN BEFORE. ALL ABOARD THIS FANTASTIC VOYAGE!

*SUGGESTED FOR FAMILIES WITH YOUNG PEOPLE AGES 6-17+ (RUN-TIME APPROXIMATELY 90 MINUTES WITH INTERMISSION) BASED ON THE WORKS OF SIR J. M. BARRIE, 1ST BARONET, OM

ADAPTED FOR THE STAGE BY PATRICK FLYNNPERFORMANCE SPONSOR: MUELLER, LLC