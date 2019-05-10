Triple-fatal house fire in Waukesha ruled accidental, sparked by unattended cooking

Posted 5:45 am, May 10, 2019, by

WAUKESHA — Authorities say the triple-fatal house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at a home near Arcadian and Sultan in Waukesha was been classified as “accidental.”  Three people, including two children, died in a fire.

Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal conducted an origin and cause investigation. The investigation results concluded that the fire resulted from unattended cooking and involved the ignition of cooking materials in a skillet on the stovetop, which was moved to the kitchen sink.

Fatal Waukesha house fire – Duffy family

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, a neighbor called 911 just after 3 a.m. When first responders arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Officials were able to help an 80-year-old woman and 9-year-old boy get out of the burning home. They were taken to the hospital for observation.

House fire near Arcadian Avenue and Sultan Street in Waukesha

House fire near Arcadian Avenue and Sultan Street in Waukesha

By the time crews put out the fire, there was nothing left of the home but a shell. Investigators recovered three bodies.

Kevin Duffy Sr., 38, Kevin Duffy Jr., 14, and Kylie Duffy, 12, died in the fire.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.