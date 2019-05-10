Watch: Beaver blows bubbles at the beach

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. — A beaver was caught taking it easy, relaxing in the ocean.

The National Parks Service shared video of a beaver appearing to be extending its spring break beach vacation in Harkers Island, North Carolina.

The little creature floating in the ocean was seen blowing bubbles on May 2, by the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Experts say the beaver’s beach trip is a rare occurrence, possibly caused by a storm drifting the animal off the mainland and into the ocean.