Welding something special at Bradley Tech High School

MILWAUKEE -- Mark Hoedel, welding teacher at Bradley Tech High School, and a group of 10 students are creating a unique Love Locks sculpture that will debut at this year's Bastille Days Festival. Love Locks plays off the Pont Des Arts Bridge in Paris, where couples place a lock with a personal note as a gesture of love.

On Friday, May 10, Brian Kramp stopped by Bradley Tech High School to speak with Hoedel and his talented students about their ambitious art project.

About Bradley Tech High School (website)

Lynde and Harry Bradley Technology and Trade High School (Bradley Tech) is the premier technology and trade school of Milwaukee; with a rich history and ever evolving future. Located in the heart of the Walker's Point neighborhood, Bradley Tech educates approximately 1,000 students from across the city. To support all of our students in achieving academic and personal success Bradley Tech offers a broad range of scholastic options, including clear pathways for students into four year universities, tech/trade education, and apprenticeships.

