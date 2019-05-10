‘We’re in need:’ Historic church in Beaver Dam undergoing renovation, but cost over budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVER DAM -- A historic church in Beaver Dam is undergoing a major renovation -- but the cost is over budget. St. Katharine Drexel Church is still standing tall 120 years later. But with the old, comes the need for new. So the parish has started a $3.4 million project to renovate the building.

"How it is built is truly unremarkable. People want to be able to maintain historic buildings, they hate seeing these historic buildings torn apart or fall apart," said Father Michael Irwin, Priest at St. Katharine Drexel.

The renovations started the week after Easter -- and are well underway. But the project is 10 percent over budget, and for the first time the parish is asking for the public's help.

"We're in need of about $340,000," said Father Irwin.

The church is looking for as much help possible. The money will we going towards major repairs like flooring, new pews, tuckpointing and adding onto the building.

"If we don't find a way to fund this additional amount, we will have an ongoing cost expense after the renovation," said Father Irwin.

Father Irwin says if the money isn't raised, it could harm the ministry and outreach the parish does. He hopes that won't be the case.

"Our goal is to have mass back in here by Christmas," said Father Irwin.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise the extra funds.