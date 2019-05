× 21-year-old man injured following shooting near 16th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old man is injured following a shooting near 16th and Hadley Friday, May 10.

According to police, the victim was sitting in a car near the area when an unknown subject began firing a gun for an unknown reason. A bullet entered the vehicle and struck the victim.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Police are searching for suspects.