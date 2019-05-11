A delicious Mother’s Day brunch with Fleming’s Steakhouse

MILWAUKEE -- Is there a better way to celebrate Mother's Day than with a delicious brunch? Fleming's Steakhouse doesn't think so! Kelly Beyer, operating partner and Chef Luis Campos, chef partner stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, May 11 to discuss the steakhouse's upcoming Mother's Day festivities.

About Fleming's Mother's Day Brunch

For Mother’s Day, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is offering a three-course menu for both children (starting at $16) and adults (starting at $48). All adult meals include a choice of a starter, two sides to share and choice of dessert. Dishes include Signature Eggs Benedict with Sliced Filet Mignon, Crab Cake or Surf & Turf, Barbecue Scottish Salmon, Steak & Spring Vegetable Quiche and Filet & Lobster for adults and Colossal Shrimp Tempura, Mac & Cheese and Filet Mignon for children.

