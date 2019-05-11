× Authorities: Man with handcuffs, dog chain thought he was meeting 13-year-old girl for sex

MCKINNEY, Tex. — Authorities in Collin County arrested a man who they say went to McKinney on Wednesday with the intention of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Dillon Summerlin, 21, was charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Authorities say an investigator with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office posed as the girl in an online forum and started communicating with Summerlin. The 21-year-old told the “girl” that he would travel to McKinney to have sex with her.

When Summerlin arrived at the meeting location on Wednesday, deputies made the arrest. He was found with handcuffs, a dog chain, condoms and a Plan B pill in his possession.

Authorities say they are also investigating his cellphone and that additional charges are possible.

“If you use the Internet to prey upon our children, or if you travel to Collin County for the purpose of having sex with a child, we will find you,” Chief Deputy Matt Langan said.