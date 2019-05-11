Fighting for an important cause at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

MILWAUKEE -- Breast cancer survivors and their supporters spent Saturday, May 11 in a sea of pink at the Summerfest grounds for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. Christina spent Saturday morning with the strong survivors and their supportive families.

About Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk (website)

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. The Milwaukee event is a noncompetitive 3 mile walk that brings the Milwaukee community together to make a difference for everyone who has been touched by breast cancer. The event raises money to fund innovative research, provide free information and support, and to help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it's most treatable.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the opening ceremony to the post-walk entertainment, Making Strides of Milwaukee is a celebration of survivors and opportunity to remember loved-ones lost. It's a day that shouldn't be missed and won't be forgotten.