Home engulfed in flames in Village of Merton, no injuries reported

Posted 3:33 pm, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:12PM, May 11, 2019

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A FOX6 viewer captured video of a home up in flames in the Village of Merton. Fire officials were called to the scene on Northern Dancer Run around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10.

Video from the scene shows the front half of the home fully engulfed in flames. Thick, black smoke was captured by viewers in the distance.

According to the Merton Community Fire Department, all people and pets were evacuated safely.

House fire in Village of Merton Waukesha County courtesy Doug Bertrand

House fire in Village of Merton Waukesha County courtesy Merton Community Fire Department

House fire in Village of Merton Waukesha County courtesy Merton Community Fire Department

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, including the Town of Lisbon and Town of Delafield.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.