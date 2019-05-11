Home engulfed in flames in Village of Merton, no injuries reported

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A FOX6 viewer captured video of a home up in flames in the Village of Merton. Fire officials were called to the scene on Northern Dancer Run around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10.

Video from the scene shows the front half of the home fully engulfed in flames. Thick, black smoke was captured by viewers in the distance.

According to the Merton Community Fire Department, all people and pets were evacuated safely.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, including the Town of Lisbon and Town of Delafield.

The cause of the fire has not been released.