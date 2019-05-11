× Man injured following shooting near 60th and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect following a non-life-threatening shooting near 60th and Fond du Lac Friday, May 10.

Police say the victim, a 24-year-old man, said he was near the area when a subject approached him on foot and attempted to rob him. The victim refused to comply with demands and fled on foot. The suspected fired a gun at the victim, striking him as he ran.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital following the incident.