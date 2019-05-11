Milwaukee’s Walk to Cure Arthritis event raises $16K for the cause

MILWAUKEE — May is Arthritis Awareness Month, so people were also out walking to raise awareness for the Arthritis Foundation on Saturday, May 11.

More than one million people in Wisconsin live with the disease, and there is no cure, only treatment.

Saturday’s Walk to Cure Arthritis in Milwaukee’s Veterans Park gave families a chance to connect and share their stories as they raised funds to find a cure.

“Arthritis can be a very painful but very isolating disease. It affects over 54 million Americans and it also one of the number one causes of disability in the U.S.,” said Leah Delaney, Arthritis Foundation.

FOX6’s own Amy DuPont was at the walk, her 8-year-old son — Aiden — has juvenile arthritis and was diagnosed when he was a toddler.

With the help of FOX6 viewers, their team “Aiden’s Army” was named the third top fundraiser for the walk.

The event brought in more than $16,000.