School employee had sexual relationship with student for 3 years

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New details have been released following the arrest of a New London public school employee.

According to an arrest warrant, 35-year-old Corriche Gaskin was involved in a sexual relationship with a student for at least three years.

The student said the relationship started when she was 13.

According to the school’s website, Gaskin was a ‘school climate specialist,’ working directly with students, staff and families since 2015.

He has been charged with second-degree sexual assault, possession of child pornography, and a number of other charges.

He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police say there could be more arrests made in this case, and that the investigation is ongoing.