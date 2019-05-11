× Summerfest grounds a sea of pink for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

MILWAUKEE — More than 7,000 people in pink joined forces for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Milwaukee. But on Saturday, May 11, one cancer survivor was brought to tears thanks to a special surprise.

Lisa Stomma thought she would be walking alongside only her husband today — but dozens of family and friends showed up in pink, too.

“There’s no words for it, really,” said Stomma. “I am just completely surprised and floored. This is amazing.”

Stomma was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, and says the outpouring of support was overwhelming. Being surprised was not something she enjoyed — until now.

“When I looked around, the hands wave kept going back, back, and back, and I realized it’s much bigger than that,” she said.

Stomma is one of many who have been touched by breast cancer. Thousands took off at the starting line at the Summerfest grounds to raise funds for the cause. The walk came just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

“To be surrounded by your family at an event like this on Mother’s Day weekend is just incredible,” said Laurie Bertrand, American Cancer Society. “Goosebumps — an exciting moment.”

2019 marked the first year the two-mile walk was moved to the Maier Festival Park as people in pink united behind the American Cancer Society’s effort to save lives from breast cancer. If you couldn’t make it to the walk but want to donate to the American Cancer Society, click HERE.