Suspect in custody following shooting near 94th and Swan

MILWAUKEE — A 51-year-old man is injured following a shooting incident near 94th and Swan Rd. Friday, May 10.

According to police, a subject confronted the 51-year-old man and began to destroy his property. The subject began to shoot at the man, wounding him.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries. A suspect has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.