Watch: Midwest meteor sighting captured on video

Posted 4:01 pm, May 11, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — It was a sight for stargazers Friday night, May 11, if you were lucky enough to catch it.

Videos swirling on Twitter captured a meteor that flew over parts of the Midwest.

Twitter user Blue City Jeff (@BlueCityJeff) captured his video in Elgin, Illinois.

MeteorORDGeek (@ORDGeek) caught the meteor on his Nest camera in the Chicago area.

MeteorWisconsin (@_King_Kazma_) recorded it on a doorbell camera as well in the Holler Park neighborhood in Milwaukee.

The clips are short but the meteor is clearly visible to the naked eye.

Pretty cool!

