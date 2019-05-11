Watch: Midwest meteor sighting captured on video

MILWAUKEE — It was a sight for stargazers Friday night, May 11, if you were lucky enough to catch it.
Videos swirling on Twitter captured a meteor that flew over parts of the Midwest.
Twitter user Blue City Jeff (@BlueCityJeff) captured his video in Elgin, Illinois.
MeteorORDGeek (@ORDGeek) caught the meteor on his Nest camera in the Chicago area.
MeteorWisconsin (@_King_Kazma_) recorded it on a doorbell camera as well in the Holler Park neighborhood in Milwaukee.
The clips are short but the meteor is clearly visible to the naked eye.
Pretty cool!
43.038902 -87.906474