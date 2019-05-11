Watch: Midwest meteor sighting captured on video

MILWAUKEE — It was a sight for stargazers Friday night, May 11, if you were lucky enough to catch it.

Videos swirling on Twitter captured a meteor that flew over parts of the Midwest.

Twitter user Blue City Jeff (@BlueCityJeff) captured his video in Elgin, Illinois.

MeteorORDGeek (@ORDGeek) caught the meteor on his Nest camera in the Chicago area.

Just realized I caught the meteor over Chicago on my front door cam! pic.twitter.com/KPpCEDb1qQ — ORDGeek (@ORDGeek) May 11, 2019

MeteorWisconsin (@_King_Kazma_) recorded it on a doorbell camera as well in the Holler Park neighborhood in Milwaukee.

@RachaelKWx Do you guys have any videos of the meteor last night over the lake? All ive got is from my doorbell cam. pic.twitter.com/1Pcz2ipuO1 — lassa (@_King_Kazma_) May 11, 2019

The clips are short but the meteor is clearly visible to the naked eye.

Pretty cool!