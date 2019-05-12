23-year-old man injured following shooting near 18th and Capitol

Posted 6:56 am, May 12, 2019
Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old man is being treated for his injuries following a shooting near 18th and Capitol Saturday, May 11.

According to police, a confrontation occurred between the victim and two other men around 10:15 p.m. One of the suspects fired at the victim, striking him. Everyone fled the home at that time.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by a family member. The investigation is ongoing, and police are searching for suspects.

