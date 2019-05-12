Celebrate mom with the Tosa Crime Stoppers Mother’s Day Breakfast 🥞

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Happy Mother's Day! Moms were honored at the Tosa Crime Stoppers Mother's Day Pancakes on Sunday, May 12. Christina stopped by the event to celebrate and enjoy some delicious pancakes.

About Tosa Crime Stoppers Mother’s Day Breakfast (website)

Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers presents its 17th annual fundraiser, Pancakes with Mom on Mother's Day. All you can eat pancake breakfast includes: sausage, Starbucks coffee, milk, juice and more. Adults $7.00; Children (ages 3-8) $3.00; Children 2 and under are free. Tickets available at the door on the day of the event. Flowers for Mom! Games for kids! Raffle!

