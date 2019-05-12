Celebrate mom with the Tosa Crime Stoppers Mother’s Day Breakfast 🥞

Posted 9:28 am, May 12, 2019, by

WAUWATOSA -- Happy Mother's Day! Moms were honored at the Tosa Crime Stoppers Mother's Day Pancakes on Sunday, May 12. Christina stopped by  the event to celebrate and enjoy some delicious pancakes.

About Tosa Crime Stoppers Mother’s Day Breakfast (website)

Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers presents its 17th annual fundraiser, Pancakes with Mom on Mother's Day. All you can eat pancake breakfast includes: sausage, Starbucks coffee, milk, juice and more. Adults $7.00; Children (ages 3-8) $3.00; Children 2 and under are free. Tickets available at the door on the day of the event.  Flowers for Mom! Games for kids! Raffle!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.