Critical missing: 26-year-old Lashaweeda Birkley of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a critical missing woman. Lashaweeda Birkley was last seen at her residence near 15th and Hadley on Saturday, May 11 in the afternoon.

Lashaweeda also goes by “Lashonda” or LaLa.” She is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing 130 pounds with a medium complexion. She has medium length hair in a pony tail. She was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, blue and white Nike shoes, a black and white checkered pea coat and a black, orange and red striped shirt.

She has been diagnosed with autism, and is paranoid and schizophrenic. At times, she is said to have violent tendencies.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7022.