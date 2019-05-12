× OutKast reunites at Big Boi’s son’s graduation

ATLANTA — Rappers Big Boi and Andre 3000, who formed the superstar hip-hop duo OutKast in high school, reunited at high school once again Saturday to celebrate a graduation.

Proud dad Anton Patton, known by his stage name Big Boi, congratulated his son Cross and shared on social media memorable moments from the big day.

“Congrats Son ! Cross ” The Boss ” Patton ! Oregon here we come !” the rapper wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been 1 hell of a journey , raising 3 Kids , private school to College Degrees , never woulda thought this Rap S— would have brought me here , To God be the Glory , #ThanksJesus Let’s Go Cross !” he added on another post.

Cross graduated with honors from Woodward Academy in College Park in metro Atlanta. He is set to play football for the University of Oregon in the fall.

Cross is the youngest of Big Boi’s three kids. For his graduation present, he received a blue Tesla.

It’s still unclear whether OutKast plans to release another album together.

OutKast’s last album together, “Idlewild,” came out in 2006 and debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200. Big Boi and Andre 3000 then went on to pursue solo work until they reunited for a 2014 tour that included headlining Coachella.