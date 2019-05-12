× Police: Mother threw 10-month-old son against wooden fence, frustrated he was unable to stand

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A mother is facing several charges after she was arrested for abusing her 10-month-old son, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Investigators said Natalee Sesler, 25, cursed at the baby and threw him against a wooden fence because she was frustrated that he was unable to stand up. It happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 in the the near 59th Street North. and 72nd Avenue North.

After that, police said Sesler threw the head of a metal rake at the baby with the intention of hitting him, but missed. She was then seen picking the hysterically crying baby up by his leg and throwing him on a beach type lawn chair, police said.

The baby had a small bruise and swelling near one of his eyes, according to police. They also said he appeared malnourished and lethargic.

When police responded, they found the baby wearing only a shirt with no pants or diaper on, they said. Sesler was also wearing only a shirt at the time police made contact with her.

Police said they spoke with two juvenile witnesses who live nearby and saw the abuse. According to police, Sesler was visiting an unknown male at a home in the area at the time.

The baby was taken to a hospital by officials, where he would remain for observation and further testing while in protective custody. Then he would be turned over to family members by the Department of Children and Families, police said.

Sesler was charged with one count of child abuse, one count of child neglect, aggravated assault, resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation. Police said she appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.