× ‘Pre-batched cocktails’ removed from Fiserv Forum menus after reports of adverse effects

MILWAUKEE — A spokesman for the Milwaukee Bucks in a statement to FOX6 News Sunday, May 12 confirmed an investigation after reports of adverse effects experienced by some who consumed Moscow Mules outside Fiserv Forum during the Bucks/Celtics matchup on Wednesday, May 8.

The statement read as follows:

“To ensure a safe experience for every guest, we have been conducting a thorough investigation. Our initial investigation has not revealed any foreign substance added to the Moscow Mule beverage batch. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution we are proactively engaging an independent accredited laboratory to ensure the accuracy of our initial investigatory findings and have sent a sample to the Milwaukee Police Department. Until the investigation is complete, we have removed all pre-batched cocktails from our menus and are conducting additional trainings to reinforce safe alcohol service for all employees.”

A woman emailed FOX6 News Sunday morning and said she attended the game on Wednesday and drank two Moscow Mules outside the Fiserv Forum and “became very drunk very quickly.” She said she witnessed some memory loss and left the game before it ended, writing, “I do not remember why I left.” She said she made it home safely, as her sister came and picked her up. She wrote, “I just want to know what was in those drinks.”