Frost advisory for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Washington counties until 8 a.m. Monday

South Milwaukee police seek help locating missing 13-year-old girl

Posted 8:53 pm, May 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:55PM, May 12, 2019

Risgairy EchavarriaSOUTH MILWAUKEE — Police on Sunday night, May 12 asked for help locating a 13-year-old girl, missing since Sunday morning.

According to police, Risgairy Echavarria was last seen around 11 a.m. at her home in South Milwaukee.

She was described as standing 5’2,” weighing 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants and black and blue adidas tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact South Milwaukee police at 414-768-8060.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.