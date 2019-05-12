The Beef Lady cooks up mouthwatering grilled peppery top round steak

MILWAUKEE -- The Beef Lady stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Sunday, May 12 to share another one of her delicious recipes: Grilled peppery top round steak with Parmesan asparagus. Yum!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
  • 1 pound asparagus, trimmed
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
  • Salt
  • Hot cooked orzo (optional)
Marinade:
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
  • 2 large cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons steak seasoning blend
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

COOKING:

  1. Combine Marinade ingredients in medium bowl. Place beef Steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
  2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Toss asparagus with oil. Place steak in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange asparagus around steak. Grill steak, covered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook) Grill asparagus 6 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 8 to 12 minutes) or until crisp-tender, turning occasionally.
  3. Immediately sprinkle cheese over asparagus. Carve steak into thin slices. Season with salt, as desired. Serve with asparagus and orzo, if desired.
