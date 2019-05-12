The Beef Lady cooks up mouthwatering grilled peppery top round steak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Beef Lady stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Sunday, May 12 to share another one of her delicious recipes: Grilled peppery top round steak with Parmesan asparagus. Yum!

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 pound asparagus, trimmed

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

Salt

Hot cooked orzo (optional)

Marinade:

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

2 large cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons steak seasoning blend

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

COOKING: