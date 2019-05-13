3rd-grader struck by SUV and killed while waiting for school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. -- An 8-year-old girl was killed Monday morning, May 13 when she was struck by a SUV while waiting for a school bus.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on the 2400 block of White's Memorial Road in the Franklinville community of Randolph County.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the child, identified as Ayanna Ja'Nae Jimenez Crump, stepped out into the road and into the path of a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 33-year-old woman.

Authorities said the driver of the Wrangler couldn't stop in time and hit the child.

Ayanna was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was under investigation, but the driver of the Wrangler was not charged Monday.

Ayanna was a third-grader at Grays Chapel Elementary School.

Randolph County School System Superintendent Stephen Gainey released this statement Monday afternoon:

“The Randolph County School System is deeply saddened by the loss of Ayanna Ja’nae Jimenez Crump, a third grade student at Grays Chapel Elementary School. On behalf of our school system and Board of Education, I want to express my condolences to the family of this wonderful child. In addition, our thoughts and prayers are with Ayanna’s classmates and staff members at Grays Chapel Elementary School as well as other individuals in our school system and community affected by this tragedy. In an effort to support students and staff members, counseling services will be made available for students and staff members on school campuses.”