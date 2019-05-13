A different type of care: The Bedside Baritone

Posted 10:10 am, May 13, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Typically not where you'd hear a beautiful singing voice. Providing a different type of care. The Bedside Baritone, a Perry's People story, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 9.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.