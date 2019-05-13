Cameras on multiple MCTS buses captured meteor over southeast Wisconsin Friday night

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Transit System on Monday, May 13 shared video captured by cameras in multiple MCTS buses which showed a meteor streaking across the sky over southeast Wisconsin late Friday, May 10.
An MCTS spokesman said it happened around 11:45 p.m.
Did you see it?! Share a comment on the FOX6 News Milwaukee Facebook page by CLICKING HERE.
Other videos were shared by viewers on social media late Friday.
Twitter user Bluff City Jeff (@BluffCityJeff) captured his video in Elgin, Illinois.
MeteorORDGeek (@ORDGeek) caught the meteor on his Nest camera in the Chicago area.
MeteorWisconsin (@_King_Kazma_) recorded it on a doorbell camera in the Holler Park neighborhood in Milwaukee.
The clips are short, but the meteor is clearly visible to the naked eye.
Pretty cool!