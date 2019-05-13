Cameras on multiple MCTS buses captured meteor over southeast Wisconsin Friday night

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Transit System on Monday, May 13 shared video captured by cameras in multiple MCTS buses which showed a meteor streaking across the sky over southeast Wisconsin late Friday, May 10.

An MCTS spokesman said it happened around 11:45 p.m.

Other videos were shared by viewers on social media late Friday.

Twitter user Bluff City Jeff (@BluffCityJeff) captured his video in Elgin, Illinois.

MeteorORDGeek (@ORDGeek) caught the meteor on his Nest camera in the Chicago area.

Just realized I caught the meteor over Chicago on my front door cam! pic.twitter.com/KPpCEDb1qQ — ORDGeek (@ORDGeek) May 11, 2019

MeteorWisconsin (@_King_Kazma_) recorded it on a doorbell camera in the Holler Park neighborhood in Milwaukee.

@RachaelKWx Do you guys have any videos of the meteor last night over the lake? All ive got is from my doorbell cam. pic.twitter.com/1Pcz2ipuO1 — lassa (@_King_Kazma_) May 11, 2019

The clips are short, but the meteor is clearly visible to the naked eye.

Pretty cool!

