Cameras on multiple MCTS buses captured meteor over southeast Wisconsin Friday night

Posted 1:58 pm, May 13, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Transit System on Monday, May 13 shared video captured by cameras in multiple MCTS buses which showed a meteor streaking across the sky over southeast Wisconsin late Friday, May 10.

An MCTS spokesman said it happened around 11:45 p.m.

Did you see it?! Share a comment on the FOX6 News Milwaukee Facebook page by CLICKING HERE. 

Other videos were shared by viewers on social media late Friday.

Twitter user Bluff City Jeff (@BluffCityJeff) captured his video in Elgin, Illinois.

MeteorORDGeek (@ORDGeek) caught the meteor on his Nest camera in the Chicago area.

MeteorWisconsin (@_King_Kazma_) recorded it on a doorbell camera in the Holler Park neighborhood in Milwaukee.

The clips are short, but the meteor is clearly visible to the naked eye.

Pretty cool!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.