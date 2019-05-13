Groundbreaking for veterans memorial in Village of Greendale set for Saturday

GREENDALE — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held in the Village of Greendale on Saturday, May 18 at the future site of a veterans memorial.

The memorial site is located at the corner of Broad Street and Southway. It will honor members of all military branches. The community helped raise more than $300,000 to make it possible.

The Greendale School District originally owned the land where the memorial will be built. Back in 2014, the Greendale Board of Education voted against the proposed location — opting to review other sites. But at a meeting in April 2015, officials reversed that decision — and agreed to transfer the land to the village.

The groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday is set for 10 a.m.

