Illinois man accused of driving the wrong way on State Hwy 50, striking 2 vehicles

BRISTOL — A 25-year-old Island Lake, Illinois man could face numerous criminal charges after allegedly driving the wrong way on State Highway 50 in the Village of Bristol on Sunday, May 12.

Officials indicated in a news release that the Illinois man was driving a car eastbound in the westbound lanes around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Officials say the driver struck two separate westbound vehicles during this time. The first vehicle struck was a pickup truck. Two persons inside the truck were not hurt. A second vehicle struck allegedly by the Illinois man was an SUV. Inside that SUV were two adults and two children. The vehicle rolled over onto its side after the collision. Remarkably, nobody in the SUV was hurt.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies arriving on the scene of the second collision indicated the Illinois man had “very minor injuries and displayed evidence of intoxication.” The Illinois man was later arrested and taken to the Kenosha County Jail.

Officials say the 25-year-old could face numerous charges including:

Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated 2nd Offense

Hit and Run

Reckless Driving by Endangering Safety

Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway