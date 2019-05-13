Milwaukee police: 9 weekend pursuits resulted in 11 arrests; recovery of guns, drugs

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Monday, May 13 announced nine weekend vehicle pursuits that resulted in 11 arrests, along with the seizure of three guns and illegal drugs.

Police said the pursuits, 70% of which occurred between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., resulted from reckless driving, armed robbery and property crimes.

In seven out of the nine cases, police said the drivers were arrested. As of Monday afternoon, police said they continued to seek one known suspect.

Four of the nine pursuits resulted in crashes, police said.

Police noted charges against the 11 people arrested were being presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

An MPD spokeswoman said in a news release: “The Milwaukee Police Department is committed to reducing reckless driving and making the city a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”