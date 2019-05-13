MPD seeks help to ID 2 suspects wanted for shooting near 16th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE —The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect’s wanted for a non-fatal shooting that occurred Friday, May 10 at about 6:55 p.m. near 16th Street and Hadley.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, black, 18-19 years of age, 5’6″ tall, 150 pounds, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a colorful hooded sweatshirt and black jeans. He was armed with a silver and black handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as a male black, 18-19 years of age, 6’0″ tall , 175 pounds, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with any information, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.