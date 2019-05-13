MPD seeks help to ID suspect wanted for shooting near 5th and Center

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred Thursday, May 9th at about 9:30 p.m. near 5th and Center.

The suspect is described as a male, black, in his 30’s, 5’9″ to 6’0″ tall. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black and white plaid button up collared shirt with black jeans and blue shoes.

He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.