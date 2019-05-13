No injuries after vehicle struck in hit-and-run rear-ended by semi while disabled on I-41
DODGE COUNTY — Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, May 13 they were investigating separate crashes on I-41 northbound near Highway 28 — one of them a hit-and-run.
Sheriff’s officials said the striking driver fled the scene, and the vehicle that was hit was disabled in traffic. The driver was still inside when that vehicle was rear-ended by a semi.
No one was hurt, but there was significant property damage.
The cause of the hit-and-run was under investigation.
I-41 northbound was shut down for about 30 minutes, and it took about two hours to fully clean up after the crash.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisting with the investigation.
43.399422 -88.710896