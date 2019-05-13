Police seek suspect in drug case, accused of eluding officers at Lake Geneva Home Depot

LAKE GENEVA — Police asked for help locating a man accused of eluding police in the parking lot of the Home Depot store in Lake Geneva Monday, May 13.

Genoa City police said on Monday, a search warrant was executed at a home in the Village of Genoa City — where multiple people were taken into custody on drug and bail jumping charges from February when another search warrant was executed there.

It was learned Monday the primary suspect was not at the home at the time the warrant was executed.

On Monday evening, he returned to the home — and eluded police in the parking lot of the Home Depot store in Lake Geneva.

Police identified him as Modesto Esparza, 41, standing 6′ tall and weighing 280 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police noted he has been armed in the past.

Online court records showed Esparza on Feb. 11 was charged with the following:

Possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, greater than 10 to 50 grams, as party to a crime, second or subsequent offense

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of an out-of-state felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine, second and subsequent offense, as party to a crime

Possession of drug paraphernalia, as party to a crime

Genoa City police said Esparza was last seen at the Lake Geneva Mobil — and was believed to be in the Lake Geneva/Pell Lake areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to please contact law enforcement — and do not approach or attempt to apprehend him.