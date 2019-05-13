× Schedule released for the Eastern Conference Finals pitting Bucks against Raptors

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors will begin the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Game 1 tips-off at 7:30 p.m. CDT. The game (and all games in this series) will be broadcast on TNT.

Here is how the Eastern Conference Finals schedule is laid out.

Wednesday, May 15 at Milwaukee, tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 17 at Milwaukee, tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19 at Toronto, tip-off at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21 at Toronto, tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23 at Milwaukee (if necessary), tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25 at Toronto (if necessary), tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 27 at Milwaukee (if necessary), tip-off at 7:30 p.m.