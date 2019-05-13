Schedule released for the Eastern Conference Finals pitting Bucks against Raptors

Posted 8:42 am, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45AM, May 13, 2019

New NBA Playoffs gear available at the Bucks Pro Shop

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors will begin the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Game 1 tips-off at 7:30 p.m. CDT. The game (and all games in this series) will be broadcast on TNT.

Here is how the Eastern Conference Finals schedule is laid out.

  • Wednesday, May 15 at Milwaukee, tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, May 17 at Milwaukee, tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 19 at Toronto, tip-off at 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, May 21 at Toronto, tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 23 at Milwaukee (if necessary), tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 25 at Toronto (if necessary), tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
  • Monday, May 27 at Milwaukee (if necessary), tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.