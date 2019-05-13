7 kids rescued from hot car after 4-year-old called 911 from inside vehicle

ST. CHARLES, Md. – Police rescued seven children from a hot car at a Maryland shopping center parking lot Friday after one of the kids called 911, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The 37-year-old driver of the car, who is the mother of two children and was babysitting the others, has been charged with confinement of children inside a motor vehicle. The sheriff’s office is not identifying her to protect the identities of the children.

A Charles County dispatcher received a call just after 1 p.m. from a child who said he was trapped in a car with six other children, but he didn’t know where they were.

While talking to the 4-year-old caller, authorities used GPS and other mechanisms to locate the car, according to WJLA. Deputies found the children, ranging in age from 2 to 4 years old, inside a parked car – all of the windows rolled up – at the St. Charles Towne Center.

The children appeared “scared” and “sweaty,” according to WJLA.

About ten minutes later, the driver of the car walked out of the mall, where she had been shopping, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Department of Social Services and Charles County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate and authorities say additional charges are pending.