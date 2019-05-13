Sick of the same old side dish? 3 ways to jazz up some family favorites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Stuck in a side dish rut? Always making the same old corn or beans? Heather Ferber with Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee with three ways to jazz up some family favorites.

Coconut Rice

1 cup long grain brown rice

1 14-ounce can coconut milk

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Fresh lime, optional

In a medium sauce pan, mix the rice, coconut milk, and garlic powder and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir regularly. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer until the rice is tender (40-50 minutes). Allow the mixture to cool a bit and gently stir in thawed peas and fresh cilantro. Top with a fresh squeeze of lime juice and sea salt/pepper if desired.

Cucumber Radish Salad

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

8 large radishes, thinly sliced

¼ cup red onion, finely chopped

¼ cup parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Mix cucumber, radishes, onion and parsley in medium mixing bowl. Add the olive oil and fresh lemon juice and mix well. Top with sea salt, black pepper or red pepper flakes if desired.

Roasted Corn & Cauliflower Salad

2 cups frozen fire roasted corn, thawed (I like Trader Joe`s)

1 cup cauliflower, finely chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, in halves

½ cup feta cheese

¼ cup chopped basil

1 teaspoon olive oil

Fresh lime juice, optional

Mix corn, cauliflower, tomatoes and feta in a medium bowl. Fold in the chopped basil, olive oil and fresh lime. Top with sea salt and pepper if desired.