Steve Stricker wins Tradition by 6 shots for 1st senior major

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Steve Stricker ran away with his first senior major, closing with a 4-under 68 for a six-shot victory at the weather-delayed Regions Tradition.

Stricker led by two shots heading into the final round at Greystone’s Founders Course and went bogey-free on Monday, finishing at 18-under 270. It was the fourth win in 18 PGA Tour Champions starts for the Ryder Cup captain, who continues to play regularly on the PGA Tour.

Billy Andrade, Paul Goydos and David Toms tied for second, but no one challenged Stricker down the stretch. Goydos closed with a 70 while Andrade and Toms shot 72.

Stricker won 12 times on the PGA Tour but never captured a major. His best chance came at the 1998 PGA Championship, when he finished second to Vijay Singh. Stricker was runner-up to Miguel Angel Jimenez at last year’s Regions Tradition.

He’s scheduled to compete at the PGA Championship later this week at Bethpage Black.

Bernhard Langer, who won the Regions Tradition in 2016 and 2017 among his 10 senior majors, began the day two shots behind Stricker but faded with a 75.