× ‘The Beak Freak’ and ‘Yeli’ top the list: Voting on names for newborn peregrine falcons ends May 17

MILWAUKEE — You have until Friday, May 17 to get your votes in — with We Energies officials naming the after past and present Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers legends.

According to a news release from We Energies Monday, May 13, the top vote getters for the first two weeks of voting were as follows:

Bucks

1. 54.5% – The Beak Freak– In honor of Giannis Antetokounmpo

2. 25.1% – Sky Hook – In honor of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

3. 8.7% – The Little O – In honor of Oscar Robertson

4. 4% – Ray Ray – In honor of Ray Allen

5. 3.7% – Sir Sid – In honor of Sidney Moncrief

Brewers

1. 26.4% – Yeli – In honor of Christian Yelich

2. 15.4% – Hammer – In honor of Hank Aaron

3. 15.4% – Prince – In honor of Prince Fielder

4. 12.4% – Rockin’ Robin – In honor of Robin Yount

5. 10% – Coop – In honor of Cecil Cooper

Five falcon chicks were born this spring at the We Energies Oak Creek and Valley power plants. The chicks will be named after the top vote getters!

CLICK HERE to cast your vote.

CLICK HERE to watch the chicks via We Energies’ live streams.

We Energies is part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. Since the first successful nest box in 1997, 273 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies facilities.